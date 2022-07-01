MTN Appoints 3 New CEOs Across its African Businesses

South Africa’s MTN Group has today announced the appointment of three new CEOs across three different subsidiaries on the continent, namely in Cameroon, Rwanda and Uganda effective 1 September 2022.

MTN also announces the creation of a new senior MTN Group post; that of Operations Executive for Liberia, Guinea-Conakry, Guinea-Bissau, and Congo-Brazzaville effective 1 August 2022, reporting to the Senior Vice President: Markets, Ebenezer Asante -Twum.

“The appointment of these executives, all with strong track records of execution and results, adds to our confidence on delivery of our Ambition 2025 strategy,” says MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita.

MTN Rwanda CEO Mitwa Ng’ambi becomes CEO of MTN Cameroon, replacing Stephen Blewett, who is leaving the Group.

Ng’ambi oversaw the listing of MTN Rwanda as well as the establishment of its fintech subsidiary. She was instrumental in strengthening the business’s stakeholder engagement and has also worked in MTN’s Benin and Zambian operations.

MTN South Africa Chief Consumer Officer Mapula Bodibe takes the helm at MTN Rwanda, bringing with her more than 15 years of experience with MTN, including in Uganda.

The company says that Bodibe has a strong background in commercial strategy, consumer marketing, customer strategy, brand management and communications, product management and customer analytics.

Sylvia Mulinge becomes MTN Uganda CEO, joining from Safaricom, where she served as Chief Consumer Business Officer for the Group. A seasoned executive, she brings with her a passion for transforming customers’ lives using technology.

Mulinge replaces Wim Vanhelleputte, who will take on the new MTN Group role of Operations Executive: Markets.

Vanhelleputte is a former MTN Côte d’Ivoire CEO and has extensive operational experience across Africa.

“My thanks to Stephen for his valuable contribution to the MTN Group over the years and wish him well as he journeys to new opportunities outside of the African continent. I welcome Sylvia to the Y’ello family and look forward to working with her, as well as with Mitwa, Mapula and Wim in their new roles, as we continue to execute on our Ambition 2025 strategy,” concludes Mupita.

Edited by Luis Monzon

