Cryptocurrency Microinvestments with Upnup – ITNA Digital Innovation Podcast EP 5

South Africa is currently facing a negative-savings culture due to rising inflation rates and all-around economic woes. More and more people are forced to live salary to salary and dip into their savings to fund their lifestyles. Enter: Upnup.

In this episode, Luis Monzon talks to Upnup MD Tony Mallam about how South Africans can use to platform to start saving money, the dreaded crypto winter, and the future of investments in Africa.

By Luis Monzon

