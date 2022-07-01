$1-Million Up for Grabs in African Startups Competition

Humanity Node Protocol, Web3Africa, and Adanian Labs have partnered to launch a new competition in which startups stand a chance to win $1 million for creating technology on the blockchain.

“Blockchain and Africa are inevitable. There is no bigger opportunity on the planet today to do good for humanity while making incredible returns,” said Marcus Dukes, the founder of the Humanity Node Protocol.

According to Business Daily, the Humanity Node Protocol and Web3Africa project are issuing 300,000 Humanity Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs ) on or before 8 August 2022 to 300,000 Africans who have been registered and had their identities verified.

The Humanity NFTs are reportedly expected to generate $1,000 for each recipient who has been awarded.

“This is an opportunity for young Africans to take part in this initiative during a time when the world is witnessing a change in how decentralised finance and blockchain technologies are impacting societies globally. Africa is at the forefront of implementing new blockchain technologies,” said John Kamara, Founder of Adanian Labs.

In addition, the joint partnership is launching the African Startup League to empower African startups.

“A new startup ecosystem is forming in Africa to address the continent’s most pressing issues using crypto and blockchain technology. In the midst of the next digital revolution of the global economy, Africa has yet to fully realize the promise of blockchain technology, this is where Web3Africa (www.web3Africa.news), will seek to change the perception and understanding among millions across the continent,” said Aly Ramji, Managing Editor and Co-Founder of Web3Africa.news.

By Zintle Nkohla

Follow Zintle Nkohla on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter