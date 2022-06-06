Woolworths is Exploring Electric Delivery Vehicles

Woolworths, a South African retail company, says it will be rolling out electric delivery vehicles in partnership with DSV and Everlectric for their customers in Gauteng, Cape Town, and Durban.

This comes after a 10-months trial, according to Broad Media. According to the figures from the trial, this will see the retail company have, on an annual basis the potential to save 700,000 kgs of tailpipe carbon emissions.

“Last year we announced bold new sustainability goals and ambitions, which included the goal to have zero net carbon emissions by 2040 so we are very much looking forward to being the first retailer in South Africa to embark on such an extensive rollout of electric panel vans to support our growing online business,” said Liz Hillock, Woolworths head of online and mobile.

“Over the last three years, we have invested over R1 billion in our digital capabilities, providing new and innovative experiences to meet the evolving needs of our customers as well as differentiate our services which have resulted in the exponential growth of online sales,” Hillock added.

This latest investment in electric panel vans enables us to continue to grow our online business and deliver the Woolies difference, but with a lower carbon footprint,” she said.

The retail company said that the electricity will be sourced from renewable sources.

“We will work closely with DSV and Everlectric to plan, position and negotiate the installation of these charging stations to leverage off existing renewable/ solar installations co-located at the selected malls/ retail locations,” Hillock said.

Hillock said should there be any exception to renewable recharging, DSV and Everlectric will work with an audit firm to procure Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) to offset any indirect grid energy emissions.

By Zintle Nkohla

