7 Android Go Apps to Maximise Performance on your Smartphone

Google’s Android Go is a lighter, lightning-speed operating system (OS) designed for smartphones with less than 2 GB of RAM. To go along with this OS, Google has created a range of Android Go apps that run faster and take less storage space than the regular Google apps. These apps are fully compatible with regular Android.

They’re a great option if you feel your phone is getting old or bloated and is starting to run slow. A word of caution: while they’re lighter and quicker, they might not have all the features of the regular versions. Alcatel looks at some Android Go apps that will save space on your phone and offer you a faster, more responsive experience.

Google Go is a lighter, faster way to search, with search results optimised to save up to 40% of data. Get answers quickly and reliably with Google Go, even on slow connections and smartphones with low space. At 12MB in size, it’s fast to download and saves space on your phone.

YouTube Go is your everyday companion if you have limited data or a slow connection. It lets you control your data, by choosing what to download or watch as well as previewing videos before you download or watch. You can select how many MBs you use on videos. Download vids and play them without buffering—anytime, anywhere – even with slow or no internet connection.

Taking up 100 times less space on your device than the full Google Maps app, Google Maps Go is designed to run smoothly on devices with limited memory and on unreliable networks without compromising speed to provide your location, real-time traffic updates, directions, and more. You can search and find information about millions of places, such as phone numbers and addresses.

A lighter version of the familiar Gmail app, with a smart inbox that keeps your messages safe. You can focus on messages from friends and family first, while social and promotional emails are categorised neatly for when you have time. You get 15GB of free storage, so no need to delete messages to save space.

Gallery is a smart and simple photo and video gallery that helps you find photos faster with automatic organisation and edit your pics with tools like auto-enhance. The app has a small footprint on your phone, uses less data, and can be used offline.

The feature-packed Google Assistant lets you use your voice to get directions, make calls hands-free during your commute, ask questions, manage your calendar, send text messages, play your favourite music, and more besides.

Files by Google is a file management app that helps you make the most of the limited storage space on your phone. In just a few taps, you can free up space by deleting old photos and memes from chat apps, removing duplicate files, erasing unused apps, clearing your cache, and more. You can easily check how much free space is left on your phone and SD card as well as transfer files to an SD card to free up your phone’s storage.

