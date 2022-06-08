West Africa’s Tizeti Names New Board Chairman

Tizeti Network Limited, a West African solar-based internet service provider has today, announced the appointment of Emmanuel Ikazoboh as its Board Chairman.

Emmanuel Ikazoboh is the immediate former Group Chairman of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), Chairman of ARM Pensions Managers Limited (Pensions Fund Administrators), and is the International Vice Chairman at International Institute for Sustainable Development, Canada.

He is an independent/Non-Executive Director for Nampak Packaging Limited South Africa and Dangote Cement Plc.

He was appointed Administrator of The Nigerian Stock Exchange and helped transform the Nigerian Stock Exchange as well as the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS), and was responsible for restructuring the management, equities market, stock brokerage processes, and corporate governance structure of both entities to create an enviable Stock Exchange in Africa.

“Tizeti’s growing market share in the unlimited internet market in Nigeria provides huge opportunities to tackle digital exclusion for millions in the region. The company’s impact over the last nine years and ongoing transformation reveal the opportunities ahead, especially in a digital economy. Tizeti has a deserved reputation for its innovative products and disruptive approach, and I look forward to serving as its Board Chairman”, said Ikazoboh.

Ikazoboh has held previous roles as the Chairman/CEO of Deloitte West & Central Africa; Managing Partner for Deloitte Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), and Client Service Director for Deloitte Africa.

He also served as Partner of Deloitte & Touche in Dartford UK and brings an international perspective to Tizeti’s business. He is a Member of the Presidential Committee for the restructuring of the Nigerian Government Ministries, Agencies, and Commissions and the reduction of the cost of governance.

He holds an MBA in Financial Management from Manchester University Business School, is certified as a UK Certified Accountant, and holds Fellowships at the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants and the Nigeria Institute of Chartered Accountants.

“Tizeti continues to grow at a fast pace and expanding our board will provide the guidance our leadership team needs to continue to grow the company to fulfill its mission of being Africa’s top provider of Internet and Voice. It also helps to increase corporate governance & diversity, improve corporate decision making & strategy at our company, and position Tizeti firmly for the digital economy,” said Kendall Ananyi, CEO of Tizeti.

