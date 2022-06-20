Tech Startup Opens New Headquarters in Cape Town, Looks to Hire Locally

Canada-based tech start-up, CostCertified, has announced the opening of its new headquarters in Cape Town’s city centre.

The company says it provides a first-of-its-kind cost estimating software for the residential construction industry. With the construction of its new headquarters, CostCertified joins over 550 firms in Africa’s Silicon Valley.

CostCertified is Hiring in Cape Town

CostCertified aims to provide at least 300 jobs for locals over the next two years.

“We’re excited to bring a full range of job opportunities to Cape Town. Our hiring team is on the lookout for ambitious candidates who show resilience, agility, and a competitive entrepreneurial spirit, to join our high-performance team. Our strategy is to hire for attitude first – skills can be taught,” says the company’s founder and CEO, Mike Bignold.

CostCertified is currently recruiting over 30 sales development and customer success representatives, alongside the launch of their local branch. With a significant number of entry-level and junior positions available, applicants don’t need to have a robust sales background or years of experience.

However, those who have worked in bars, restaurants, or hotels also have a distinct advantage, given their ability to form relationships with clients quickly.

In line with international tech start-up trends, CostCertified relies on people-focused company culture to achieve its goal – leveraging rigorous work for big rewards. With a big focus on scaling and celebrating success, the company selected Cape Town as their next hub, based on the calibre of candidates they expect to find locally.

“With the positions that we’re offering, there’s significant room for growth and skills development, in one of the world’s fastest-growing technology sectors. Investing in people is the best way to grow both our team members and our business. Local employees will also have the opportunity to be trained by global peers from the international team,” says Bignold.

“Besides being one of the most beautiful cities in the world, Capetonians are known for their adaptability and ability to hustle; there’s an unrecognised talent pool here that we’re keen to tap into,” adds Bignold, who is no stranger to Cape Town, having spent a significant amount of time in the city over the last decade and a half.

A Fast-Growing Tech Startup

Launched in 2021 and backed by Y-Combinator, the world’s most successful tech incubator programme, CostCertified is poised to become one of the fastest-growing companies in North America, according to the announcement.

During the seed round of funding, the company raised $8.45-million to help realise its vision. Originally intended to assist project managers at his own contracting company with compiling cost estimates, Bignold realised that the software had the potential to offer value to the construction industry at large.

“I remember thinking to myself – why can’t you buy or sell construction services, with the convenience of an Amazon or Shopify-like experience? The answer was that construction projects are much more complex. So, we built the first-ever tool that enables an interactive buying experience for consumers, where they can change the scope and finishes on construction project themselves, and see their price change in real-time,” says Bignold.

The company says its “patent-pending technology” de-risks the construction workflow, which enables them to offer low-cost financing. As a result, more people can afford to build or renovate.

With huge demand globally, Bignold knew it was time to start expanding. The Cape Town office will be their first overseas headquarters.

Those interested in applying for positions at CostCertified can visit their careers page at www.costcertified.com/careers.

