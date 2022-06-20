Telkom Kenya Launches New Data and Voice Sharing Product

Telkom Kenya has launched a new product called the Chaga Bundle. This product will allow five users to share data and voice bundles at a price of $12.76.

According to Techweez, a group of a minimum of three people and a maximum of 5 people can share 100 GB of data, 200 on-net minutes, 50 off-net minutes, and 200 SMSs for $12.76.

One person will be able to purchase the bundle and set up a group of three to five people to share the bundle with.

“The discerning customer is keen to pool resources wherever possible. As Kenyans, we share in the spirit of coming together to share costs on occasiosn where we cannot manage to shoulder a financial obligaton as individuals,” Telkom’s Director of Marketing, Eric Achola said.

“Telkom, guided by our belief that Mobile Data is a fundamental human right, proceeded to create a bundle that speaks to the mind of the Kenyan consumer; giving them the ability to acquire a large bundle with more resources that they can

share with family and friends,” Achola added.

“There is no other product in the market that can enable you to acquire and access such large amounts of Mobile Data at a very competitive rate, that you can then proceed to share with others,” Achola said.

To purchase the bundle customers should dial *444*4# on their phones. The shared bundle will last 30 days with no roll-over.

By Zintle Nkohla

Follow Zintle Nkohla on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter