Salesforce Introduces New Innovations to its Customer 360 Platform

Salesforce, a global leader in CRM, has introduced new innovations to its Customer 360 software that connect marketing, commerce, and service data on one platform so companies can connect, automate, and personalize every single interaction and build trusted relationships at scale.

“A growing number of companies want to unify their data across marketing, commerce, and service so they can deliver truly connected customer experiences on any channel—in-store, via email, or when shopping on social media,” said Lidiane Jones, EVP & GM, Salesforce Digital Experiences.

“These innovations help companies tap into the power of automation so they can focus on what matters most—driving productivity and building trusted relationships with customers.”

According to Salesforce, the next-gen Marketing and Commerce Clouds give organizations across industries new ways to deliver unique, connected experiences.

New Feature Information:

The next generation of Salesforce’s Marketing Cloud makes it easy to humanize every interaction, making marketers more productive and efficient.

Triggered Campaign Messages: This feature brings together Marketing Cloud Personalization and Engagement for personalized, 1:1 customer engagement based on new product catalog and behavioral triggers. Organizations can now use trusted first-party data to understand customers’ preferred products and engage them directly when they are back in stock or on sale.

Digital Command Center for Slack: With Slack as the digital HQ, brands can increase productivity by monitoring activity and performance across Marketing and Commerce Cloud from one digital command center. This helps avoid lost revenue or increased opt-outs, empowering marketers to identify and resolve issues before they have a meaningful impact.

Google Ads and Salesforce Customer Data Platform: Now, brands can automatically connect their first-party data in a unified customer profile to more efficiently plan, activate, and optimize their marketing campaigns on Google Ads. This capability helps them deliver personalized campaigns using first-party data instead of cookies and, in the future, incorporate segment-level insights into the Customer Data Platform interface.

Intelligence Ecommerce Marketing Insights App: This app unifies a company's commerce and marketing data and KPIs on a single platform, generating interactive dashboards with actionable insights.

Intelligence Connector for B2C Commerce Cloud: This connector combines orders and product data, unlocking insights into product, revenue, and sales performance over time. Businesses can now automate the heavy lift of integrating data and understand where to shift spend to increase ROI across channels, campaigns, and products. For example, marketers can now see, in real time, the number of orders placed during a promotion, or the top three products ordered by different customer demographics.

New AppExchange Partners for Marketing and Commerce: Salesforce announced new partners for Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Commerce Cloud on the Salesforce AppExchange , the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace. These partnerships extend the power of Salesforce to drive efficiency, deliver highly personalized experiences, and build trusted customer relationships.

The new and improved Commerce Cloud brings a new approach to digital commerce, with innovations that make every transaction more profitable.

Social Integration for Commerce Cloud: Brands can now create TikTok ads that redirect to their commerce sites. Using Social Integration , businesses can create and automate product feeds, segment audiences, and publish ads while finding and targeting new audiences.

Commerce Marketplace: Brands can now quickly create, manage, and scale a marketplace solution on Commerce Cloud, extending their catalog range with products from other companies and reaching new channels and buyers. This can drive new revenue streams including increasing cart sizes, commissions, and membership subscription fees from vendors.

NFT Cloud: Salesforce’s NFT Cloud pilot lets brands expand customer experiences to Web3 environments in a sustainable and trusted way. They can mint, manage, and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) directly on the Salesforce Customer 360 Platform and securely connect customer data to gain a 360-degree view across a customer’s physical and digital worlds.

Commerce for Customer Service: Service departments can transform into revenue drivers with new capabilities that give agents a complete view of order history across channels and the ability to issue returns, exchanges, promotions or complete orders, without transferring them to other departments. Digital engagement capabilities like bots complete orders faster and build loyalty through enhanced post-purchase service experiences.

Customers and partners fuel the future of engagement

“Every moment counts when it comes to building customer relationships, and Salesforce helps us create relevant experiences online and in stores that drive customer loyalty,” said Deb Hannah, SVP Marketing at Shoe Carnival.

“Customer Data Platform makes it easy for our marketing team to leverage our first-party data and gain a full view of every customer to create personalized, human moments across channels for the ideal shopping experience. Commerce Cloud powers Shoe Carnival’s website, enabling us to give personalized, AI-based product recommendations that help increase sales.”

Availability:

According to Salesforce, Triggered Campaign Messages and Commerce for Customer Service are generally available today. While Seamless Commerce is expected to be generally available in June 2022.

Social Integration for Commerce Cloud, Commerce Marketplace, and Digital Command Center for Slack are expected to be generally available in September 2022. With Intelligence Ecommerce Marketing Insights App expected to be generally available a month later in October 2022.

Salesforce says that Intelligence Connector for B2C Commerce Cloud is also generally available today.

The updated Google integration is expected to be generally available in the months to come.

