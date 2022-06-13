MTN Group Appoints New Chief Risk Officer of Fintech

MTN Group has announced the appointment of Riaan Wessels as Chief Risk Officer of Fintech with effect from 1 July 2022.

Riaan has 13 years of experience at MTN. He first joined the company in 2004, as GM of Business Risk Management and returned in 2017 as Group Executive of Risk and Compliance.

“As Chief Risk Officer: Fintech, Riaan will continue to add immense value at MTN by effectively managing risk exposures to the business and ensuring robust processes and controls,” said Serigne Dioum, Group Chief Fintech Officer.

Over the past 20 years, Riaan has implemented complex programmes at multinational companies in the technology and telecommunications industries. This includes leading large risk management, compliance and internal audit teams across operating environments in the Middle East and Africa.

Riaan holds a BComm Honours degree from the University of Free State in Accounting, Auditing, and Tax and a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Leadership from GIBS.

He is also a Board member of MTN Rwanda and MTN Côte d’Ivoire as well as a Member and Chairman of the Board of MTN Guinea Conakry.

Edited by Zintle Nkohla

Follow Zintle Nkohla on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter