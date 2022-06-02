Kenyan Entrepreneur Creates an App for the Deaf

Kenyan entrepreneur, Luke Kizito, created an “assistALL” app that will help the deaf connect to the digital world.

Kizito created assistALL, a sign language interpretation mobile app to facilitate with the click of a button communications between deaf people with businesses, banks, employers, and hospitals, according to Business Daily.

“It (assitALL) is a combination of words ‘assistive platform for all’ as it connects sign language interpreters with businesses, employers, banks, hospitals, among others, when serving the deaf,” Kizito said.

The platform operates on per-second billing in which users can deposit money into interpreters’ wallets using M-Pesa, visa, or PayPal before receiving interpretation services virtually.

“Interpreter downloads the app when on data, select language and country, register details to create a profile and specialisation (area good for your interpretation),” he added.

Kizito explained that a video call will be generated where interpreters will sign for the deaf and voice users. At the end of the call, interpreters get paid equivalent to the time spent on the call.

The app is available for most android devices.

So far the company has seven people working directly on the project and wishes to expand to 500 interpreters, it says.

“And also the cost is very low, as low as Sh30 ($0.26) per minute and one interpreter can serve many deaf people at the comfort of his/her homes,” Kizito said about the platform.

“For assistALL plans to grow in Africa and beyond and also develop a visually impaired modulel,” he said.

The project has, so far, received funding from United Nations Development Programme Kenya (UNDP-K) through the disability innovation challenge as well as funding from the GSMA innovation fund.

Kizito also owns Signs Media Kenya Limited featuring Signs TV, a television station that broadcasts in sign langauge.

By Zintle Nkohla

Follow Zintle Nkohla on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter