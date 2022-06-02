Salesforce Partners with TikTok

Salesforce, an American cloud-based software company, is partnering with TikTok to make it easier for Commerce Cloud merchants to engage with the TikTok community, including advertising to users and making their products more discoverable.

This partnership is the latest Commerce Cloud platform investment to help businesses reach social-media-savvy shoppers.

Nearly one in 10 purchases are now made on social media, and that number is only increasing. With social commerce becoming a more important channel, this partnership presents an opportunity for businesses to understand today’s social shoppers and curate highly-personalised content for TikTok’s 1 billion monthly users, giving consumers multiple opportunities to engage with their favourite brands at any time.

“Forward-looking brands need to have a presence anywhere their customers might want to meet them, so the boundaries of commerce must extend beyond any single channel and, on the back end, data has to flow across those channels so companies can deliver connected experiences efficiently,” said Scot Gillespie, GM of Commerce Cloud.

“We’ve already made great strides in helping brands leverage the power of Customer 360 to seamlessly connect with their customers on social media through integrations with platforms like Facebook and Instagram, and now we’re providing access to the massive TikTok community,” Gillespie added.

The partnership will enable merchants to seamlessly and efficiently build their presence on TikTok.

Merchants can get their products published quickly and easily on TikTok via a diverse array of catalogue-focused advertising solutions with a simple one-click setup, which will sync pre-existing Commerce Cloud catalogues on TikTok.

TikTok Pixel makes it quick and easy for merchants to analyse ad performance and optimise campaigns for improved product discovery. Advanced Matching also lets merchants better match TikTok ads and build audiences for retargeting.

Merchants can now easily add and launch TikTok as a new sales channel within Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

“TikTok is home to a new kind of commerce experience, where community, entertainment and commerce blend, creating unique opportunities to engage with consumers and drive impactful results,” said Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships at TikTok.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Salesforce to make it easier than ever for merchants to be discovered and authentically connect with the TikTok community,” Yang said.

According to Salesforce’s State of Connected Customer report, 57% of customers prefer to engage through digital channels, that number spikes to 65% for Gen Z and Millennial consumers. 61% of consumers plan to shop more on social media over the next three years.

Edited by Zintle Nkohla

Follow Zintle Nkohla on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter