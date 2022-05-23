WhatsApp is Dropping Support for these Apple iPhone Devices

WhatsApp plans to drop support for certain Android and iOS phones on 24 October 2022. The messaging platform usually does this when it wants to introduce functionality on the app that may not work on older phone versions.

This time iOS 10, iOS 11, iPhone 5, and iPhone 5C will be catching the axe, according to TechCentral.

Users who want to keep using the Meta-owned platform operating on iOS 10 and 11 will have to update to iOS 12 if they want to keep using the app. This means that iPhone 5 and 5C users will be left behind because iOS 12 is not available on the devices.

It’s only fair because these devices are among the oldest Apple iPhones, almost a decade old. They don’t have the latest technology to run certain functions in this day and age.

Users can still continue using WhatsApp on iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6S, but they will need to update their iOS version to iOS 12.

According to WABetaInfo, a lot of users claimed that WhatsApp is dropping support for iOS 10 at the end of the previous year, which according to the publication which first aired the news, was false.

The Meta-owned platform said the following operating systems are supported for both iOS and Android:

Android running OS 4.1 and newer

iPhone running iOS 12 and newer

The messaging platform says that their criteria when choosing devices to drop include looking at older devices that have fewer people using them and do not have the latest security updates. It says that it, however, will notify users directly on WhatsApp if their device doesn’t have the required operating system. Users will also be reminded a few times to upgrade their operating systems.

By Zintle Nkohla

Follow Zintle Nkohla on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter