Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

4. What You Need to Know to Soar in the Digital Marketing Industry, According to Jordan Epstein

Jordan Epstein, founder and CEO of GOOD VIBES Lifestyle Agency, says digital marketing is just like any other form of marketing – you have to know what people want and how to give it to them, and if they don’t know what they want, you have to tell them.

Read on to discover more nuggets of insight from this 25-year-old marketing wiz.

3. Nokia to Use Oracle Cloud HCM to Manage HR Processes

Nokia has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to enhance and replace its Human Resources systems in the cloud as part of its global digitalisation program.

Nokia will use a worldwide deployment of Oracle Cloud HCM to manage all HR processes, including recruitment, compensation, and performance management, for the company’s global workforce in its 130 countries of operation.

2. Google Announces 30,000 Developer Scholarships for Africans

Google announced 30,000 Android and Google Cloud training scholarships for aspiring and professional developers in Africa.

The program is meant to increase the number of developers on the continent.

1. Capitec Bank Partners with nCino to Drive Digital Business Banking Innovation

South Africa’s Capitec Bank has announced a new partnership with nCino, a cloud-based banking software company.

nCino will be assisting with building the bank’s Business Banking loan management system.

