Google Announces 30,000 Developer Scholarships for Africans

Google announced 30,000 Android and Google Cloud training scholarships for aspiring and professional developers in Africa. The program is meant to increase the number of developers on the continent.

“Opportunities for software developers in Africa are at an all-time high. At Google, we have been supporting developers in Africa through community and training programs for over 10 years,” Africa Developer Training Program Manager John Kimani said.

Kimani says there are more than 180 active developer communities in 30 countries across Africa that provide developers with the opportunity to connect, learn and grow together.

According to Techweez, 10000 Google Developer scholarships were disbursed across Africa to beginners and 5,000 to professional developers spread across Android and mobile web development tracks in 2021.

Successful applicants will get mentors who will assist them on their journey and be assigned to peer learning groups.

In addition, they will get curated content on Android app development using Kotlin and Google Cloud, preparing them for Associate engineer level certification.

Techweez says a 2021 Africa Developer Report by Google and Accenture reveals that opportunities for software developers in Africa are mostly driven by the booming startup ecosystem and the global demand for remote work.

The giant tech company announced last month that it is opening a tech hub in Kenya as part of its goal to invest $1-billion in Africa over the next five years.

Google will be working side-by-side with Andela and Pluralsight. Andela is a global job placement network for software developers that focuses on sustainable careers, connecting technologists with long-term engagements, access to international roles, competitive compensation, and career coaching. On the other hand, Pluralsight is an American privately held online education company that offers a variety of video training courses for software developers, IT administrators, and creative professionals through its website.

Africans who wish to apply for the opportunity may do so before the end of the month (31 May 2022) through the Pluralsight website.

