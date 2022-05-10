What You Need to Know to Soar in the Digital Marketing Industry, According to Jordan Epstein

Digital Marketing is any type of marketing that uses the internet and online-based digital technologies such as desktop computers, mobile phones, and other digital media and platforms to promote products and services. It has become a growing trend in 2022 because more people are spending their time online.

According to statistics, Google processes over 40,000 search queries every second on average, over 3.5 billion searches per day, and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide. A lot of people view blogs and do shopping online, too.

Jordan Epstein, founder and CEO of GOOD VIBES Lifestyle Agency, says digital marketing is just like any other form of marketing – you have to know what people want and how to give it to them, and if they don’t know what they want, you have to tell them.

25-year-old South African Epstein says that in order to soar in the industry of digital marketing you need to be a reliable person.

“Turning up and getting things done on schedule is what builds you a good reputation. Clients need to know that you’re dependable and that you’re not going to let them down,” Epstein says.

“As well as this it’s all about being innovative and relevant and standing out from the crowd. The digital arena is so open that anyone can try their hand at, but it’s so saturated you’ll only succeed if you have perseverance and drive and most of all, excuse the cliché, the X factor, the thing that makes you different and interesting. When it comes to being an agency you’ve got to be on the ground and know what’s relevant and what the people want. You’ve got to be on top of the latest trends and fads and be one step ahead of the game,” Epstein explains about the industry.

Despite Covid-19 restrictions, Epstein and his team have managed to keep GOOD VIBES afloat and connect with big brands like Oros and Huawei.

“Through our partnership with some of Africa’s top influencers, digital personalities and artists, GOOD VIBES is able to create culturally relevant captivating global campaigns for its clients allowing them to connect in a more meaningful way with the targeted audience,” Epstein says.

The young entrepreneur says that the emergence of digital platforms has opened the door for agencies like GOOD VIBES, a digital marketing agency that he launched in 2019, focused on digital campaigns for global brands, businesses, and products.

“Brands obviously are aware that the future is digital marketing, and they are waking up to the power of the influencer in the marketplace, they see what we’re doing here at GOOD VIBES with other brands, and they want in on it and they know that we can do for them,” Epstein told IT News Africa‘s Zintle Nkohla when asked how he gets to score partnerships with big brands.

By Zintle Nkohla

