Capitec Bank Partners with nCino to Drive Digital Business Banking Innovation

On Tuesday, South Africa’s Capitec Bank announced a partnership with nCino, a cloud-based banking software company. nCino will be assisting with building the bank’s Business Banking loan management system.

“Capitec is a brand that is associated with hard work, innovation, and disruption. It is the fastest-growing bank in the country and has over 70,000 business banking clients. We are looking forward to taking our ethos of simplicity even further, with the inclusion of this technology into our systems for a more seamless experience for the businesses we serve,” Karl Kumbier, Executive of Capitec Business, said explaining how excited that Capitec has chosen nCino as a partner.

“We are extremely proud to be working with Capitec, an institution with an incredible reputation as South Africa’s largest digital bank,” said Pierre Naudé, CEO at nCino.

“With 17 million retail clients, Capitec has embraced an agile and innovative approach to growth. We’re glad Capitec saw a partner in nCino and look forward to providing the Bank with industry-leading technology and a flexible platform that will help drive the sustainability and growth of its business banking operations,” Naudé added.

Thomas Byrne, Head of Product, EMEA at nCino added that they will continue to expand into new countries while they are developing additional depth and breadth to the nCino platform to solve the business, technical, and regulatory pain points that regularly trouble financial institutions on a global scale.

“We’re looking forward to providing Capitec with a scalable platform that enables the bank to improve client and employee experiences by streamlining, digitising and automating complex processes for a faster, more efficient and transparent experience for business owners,” Byrne said.

