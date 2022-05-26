Nigerian Government to Train 200,000 Public Servants for eGovernment Initiative

The Federal Government of Nigeria is planning to collaborate with the Korean government to train 200,000 civil servants on the eGovernment initiative within the next five years for the rapid advancement of the plan for a paperless government by 2030.

The first phase of the project has managed to train 1400 public servants already.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami observed that the Ministry in August 2021 signed the agreement with the Korean government through KOICA for the implementation of Phase 2 of eGovernment development for Nigeria, according to The Guardian Nigeria.

Pantami stated that Phase 2 of the eGovernment development project was developed to enhance capacity for the execution of the eGovernment master plan with consulting services to the Presidential Council on eGovernment.

He said that the first phase of the project commenced in 2013 with the support of KOICA. The project will help expand the delivery of government digital services in the country.

Pantami is among the people who will create increased access to Nation Identification Number (NIN) for ordinary people in the country.

This eGovernment master plan was accepted and approved by the Federal Executive Council in August 2019.

“E-governance is key to the success of any economy at all levels as it enhances transparency, cost-effectiveness, and accountability while ensuring effective delivery of government digital services to the people,” Pantami said in a statement last year after he revealed the launch of the plan.

He added that they were also open to partnering with any state that is willing to take advantage of this initiative and they have since collaborated with the Korean government.

Programme Director at KOICA Nigeria, Prof. Hung Kook-Park, said Korea was hoping that by 2026 Nigeria should have moved from the 140th position in the e-government ranking to be among the first 100.

“Currently Nigeria is ranked 140 in the world’s e-Government index ranking but we want Nigeria to be below 100 by the year 2026,” he said.

By Zintle Nkohla

