Andile Ngcaba’s inc. to Acquire SA’s Syrex

inq., a Convergence Partner’s company which is founded by Andile Ngcaba, announced on Friday that it is set to acquire Syrex, a provider of cloud technology solutions in South Africa.

The value of the deal was not disclosed and is yet to be approved by the Competition Commission and communications regulator ICASA, Syrex said in a statement.

Syrex describes itself as a “hyperconverged” solutions provider that delivers the full ICT services offering, from connectivity to security and tailored IT Managed Services. The company holds an ECS/ECNS licence from ICASA and has established partnerships with well-known companies such as Microsoft, Mimecast, and Checkpoint.

“The acquisition will bring two strategically aligned businesses together to deliver their technology and services across the African continent. This will bring a combined offering into the African market to deliver the best technologies available,” David Herselman, Managing Director of Syrex, said.

“We are very excited that our cross-border clients will benefit from Syrex’s strong hyperconverged solutions and inq.’s edge solutions and services. The synergy of our people and cultures will create great opportunities into the future,” Herselman added.

Syrex currently has a presence in 9 countries and it says the acquisition will see inq. expand its coverage to the South African market to ultimately facilitate and operate its African divisions, and integrate Edge Computing solutions across the continent.

“The combination of Syrex and inq. is geared towards deepening our footprint in South Africa to drive hyperconverged and Edge services and solutions within one of the most developed ICT markets on the continent both in the Public and the Private Sectors. Syrex brings to the fold the right qualities that our clients require,” Ngcaba explained about the acquisition.

