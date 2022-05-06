ZOL Zimbabwe Rebrands to Liquid Home Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean connectivity giant, ZOL, unveiled its new brand identity on Thursday, Liquid Home Zimbabwe. This rebrand reflects the natural evolution of the well-loved home brand and its much-awaited alignment with the parent brand – Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies.

As part of this rebrand, Liquid Home Zimbabwe will ensure the seamless transfer of all customer accounts from ZOL to Liquid Home. Customers will enjoy the same benefits they did under the previous brand name, and on the same terms and conditions as their existing contracts, ensuring no disruptions to the services provided.

The rebrand comes at a time when the demand for home connectivity has increased dramatically to cater to employees working remotely and children being homeschooled. Liquid Home has also added a further 60 LTE base stations across the country to ensure that more Zimbabweans have access to high-speed connectivity right at their doorstep.

Since its acquisition in 2012 by Liquid, ZOL has increased its reach exponentially aided by the support and backbone infrastructure from the parent brand.

It has also ensured improved customer experience and engagement while continuing to deliver offerings that cater to the ever-evolving needs of the customers.

“The rebrand is to ensure the consolidation of Liquid’s consumer offering so we are identified as a single brand, under one name. The new brand identity will ensure streamlined service delivery and assure our customers of our continued commitment to offer uninterrupted internet services straight to their homes,” Wellington Makamure, Regional CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Southern Africa, said.

Over the years, the ZOL has understood the requirements of its customers and provided offerings that led the organisation to secure the number one position when it comes to high-speed internet service provision in Zimbabwe, the company says.

The service provider says it has consistently understood the needs of its customers in the past and that the rebrand is just another stepping-stone to further its vision of digitally connecting all Africans on the continent.

Edited by Zintle Nkohla

