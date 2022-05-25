Activist Groups Call for Shell to Stop Oil Extraction in Nigeria

Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ) in collaboration with other Climate Justice Activist groups has called on Shell Petroleum Development Company to stop oil extraction in Nigeria.

The activist groups have also reportedly called on the company’s investors to cut their support to the company until it is ready to revise its 2021 Energy Transition Strategy.

The groups want Shell to align its strategy with the Paris Agreement which states limiting an increase in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celcius above pre-industrial level, according to Vanguard.

“Shell should go back to the drawing board and revise the 2021 energy transition strategy to align with the Paris Agreement of limiting the increase in the average global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels,” David Ugulor, executive director at ANEEJ, said.

He complained about the impacts of Shell’s operations in the regions over the years and its non-compliance with regulations by global authorities. Ugulor was addressing the media at Shell’s headquarters in Lagos on Monday.

He added that the International Energy Agency directed that no new oil and gas fields should be approved for development after 2021, as a means of achieving the global target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Ugulor said that a Dutch court also ruled that Shell must cut carbon emissions by 45 percent by 2030.

He also accused Shell executives of not being accountable as they have not made any amendments to the company’s strategy. It has also not appealed the verdict and the Church of England, which is one of the investors of the company has said nothing about the matter yet, according to Vanguard.

“The Church of England and other investors should stop lending moral and financial support to shell and should vote against Shell’s energy transition strategy at the May 24, 2022, AGM,” Ugulor said.

“We call on the investors to immediately embark on a Fact-Finding Mission in collaboration with the civil society actors to ascertain the true situation of Shell’s operations in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria,” he added.

By Zintle Nkohla

