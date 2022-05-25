Mustek Announces New Acting CEO

JSE-listed technology company Mustek has announced the appointment of MD Hein Engelbrecht as interim CEO. The company’s board made the announcement a week after the sudden passing of Mustek founder and CEO David Kan.

Kan, 62, passed away unexpectedly last week Thursday. Mustek says the founder’s passing has proved “deeply emotional” for both his family and the company’s employees.

According to Tech Central, Mustek’s board met on Monday to organise contingency plans to ensure the “short term uninterrupted continuity of the company” and to appoint a new interim CEO.

Engelbrecht has been at Mustek since 1997 and is a chartered accountant by trade. He joined the Group then as Group Financial Manager and was promoted to Group MD in 2007.

According to Mustek, Engelbrecht will be supported by the company’s executive team so that the company’s operations continue smoothly and without interruption.

“Having been on the board for 21 years and having working closely with Mr David Kan, the board is confident that with his work experience and skills, he will stabilise and move the group forward until such time as a permanent appointment is made,” the company said about Engelbrecht.

By Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter