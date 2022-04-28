World’s Largest Digital Ticket Marketplace Launches in South Africa

Ticketmaster, the international live event ticketing platform, is bringing its advanced digital ticketing technology to South Africa, with headquarters in Cape Town.

The launch sees Ticketmaster deliver its advanced ticketing technologies, client solutions and world-class service to the market for the first time. Sporting teams, artists, promoters, festivals and venues will be able to take full advantage of Ticketmaster’s suite of industry-leading products and digital ticketing tools designed to improve the fan experience.

Buy Tickets for Live Music and Sports in SA

The official announcement follows Ticketmaster’s highly successful onsale for Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour, the first-ever major international tour to sell all tickets online in South Africa, and the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 onsale which is set to deliver the country’s first-ever 100% digital sporting event.

“As a popular stop for the world’s biggest artists and major international sporting events, South Africa is a natural choice for us,” said Mark Yovich, President of Ticketmaster.

“Our unparalleled technology and continued investment in innovation will enable our South African team to provide the best ticketing experience to event organisers, venues and fans across the country.”

“Our local team of experts have been living and breathing live events for 20+ years and are ready to bring their industry-wide knowledge coupled with the world’s largest ticket marketplace to clients and fans here. As a country rapidly adopting digital technology, South African fans are sure to embrace Ticketmaster’s industry-leading digital ticketing innovations,” says Justin Van Wyk, MD of Ticketmaster South Africa.

Tickets are now available at www.ticketmaster.co.za.

