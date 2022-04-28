Google Appoints Former Microsoft Nairobi Boss

Google has appointed former head of the Microsoft Africa Development Centre (ADC) Jack Ngare as the new technical director in the Office of the Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

“Google Cloud’s Office of the CTO not only helps our customers create their future with technology but also guides Google on what challenges the world’s enterprises are trying to solve,” said Will Grannis, Google Cloud’s CTO.

“We are thrilled to have Jack join our growing team and bring his expertise to companies based in Kenya and around the world,” Grannis added.

According to Business Daily, Google Cloud’s Office of the CTO (OCTO) is a global team of senior technology experts and former enterprise CTOs whose mission is to foster collaborative innovation between Google Cloud and its largest, strategic customers.

The team also works closely with customers to ensure that all their needs are met and advises companies as they transform their business with technology.

“As Google Cloud builds its presence in Africa, I am honoured to join this growing team to better support local businesses,” said Ngare.

“With the growth of digitization, it is more important than ever to help companies use technology to modernise, scale, and reach their customers’ needs,” he said.

Ngare first revealed his departure from Microsoft on his LinkedIn page, according to CIO Africa. His departure also comes shortly after the giant tech company established a new office in Nairobi, Kenya.

“It has been a life-changing few years at Microsoft putting Kenya and Africa on the global software engineering map. The future is bright for all… A new adventure begins,” Ngare said before he revealed what his next destination would be.

By Zintle Nkohla

