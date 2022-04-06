Talking E-Commerce in Africa with Telkom’s Kenneth Kayser: ITNA Digital Innovation Podcast EP 1

In this first official episode of IT News Africa’s Digital Innovation Podcast, a weekly podcast that looks at hot innovations and digital businesses in the African market, Luis Monzon chats with Kenneth Kayser, Executive Digital Channels and E-Commerce at Telkom South Africa about Africa’s booming e-commerce landscape.

Kenneth is an innovator, Gartner & SA Raising Star Winner, and has vast experience in building digital businesses. He holds an MBA from the University of Liverpool, has a tech qualification from Harvard and is currently a PhD candidate at the Johannesburg Business School.

E-commerce in Africa is a sector in full bloom. Spurred by the innovative necessity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the dire need for inclusive financing, millions across the continent are taking advantage of Africa’s digital leapfrogging to buy and sell products online.

The future looks bright, especially with the Metaverse right around the corner.

In this first episode, Kenneth and Luis broach topics such as the e-commerce landscape in Africa, the accessibility of fintech and what Telkom is doing to close the digital divide, and what the telco’s plans are for the future of e-commerce in Africa.

Listen to the first episode of IT News Africa’s Digital Innovation Podcast below:

Check out the interview on SoundCloud:

By Luis Monzon

