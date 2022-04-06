Vodacom Launches “Linea”: A New Smartwatch with a Focus on Safety

South African telco Vodacom has launched “Linea”, a watch that has a panic button to reach out for assistance from a trusted contact when you need help.

Launched under the “Connected by Vodacom” range, and through a partnership with global safety and tracking solutions business Trackimo Plus, Linea features a panic button that sends an SMS to five pre-determined trusted contacts with 30-minute real-time monitoring functionality.

When required, the owner of the watch can simply push the panic button on the device, and their pre-determined trusted contacts will immediately receive an alert via SMS, with a date, a time, and a live GPS location link to a map to click on.

“Technology for those who cannot speak for themselves”

Vodacom says they are determined to use technology to empower those who cannot speak for themselves. From a senior citizen who falls down a set of stairs and is unable to reach their mobile device to call emergency services, to a victim of gender-based violence in potential danger.

“We are excited to add an additional line of defence and keep our customers connected to help with a simple touch of a button. This smart product demonstrates how technology can be used to request and receive assistance in an emergency, even when a mobile phone is out of reach. It further supports our further together tagline, which demonstrates what technology and the human spirit can achieve when combined together,” said Jorge Mendes, CEO of Vodacom’s Consumer Business.

“At Vodacom, our purpose is centred around connecting everyone for a better tomorrow, and tech solutions such as the Linea are aimed to transform the lives of vulnerable members of our communities, for a better future” Mendes added.

The Linea has a 48-72 hour battery life that, according to Vodacom, is designed to provide users with peace of mind knowing that they have ample time to get help during an unfortunate incident.

“Linea is not only a purpose-led product to improve customer lives with a strong focus on social needs – but it is also a core part of our product expansion strategy. We want to give our customers the widest choices and a portfolio of Connected Smart Tech devices to assist with all their current and future requirements” Davide Tacchino, Vodacom Terminals Managing Executive, said.

Price and Availability

Linea is available online and in-store, and retails for R499, with no monthly payments to access the service, says Vodacom.

It comes standard with an embedded Vodacom Smart SIM for ease of convenience – there is no need to purchase a separate SIM.

Once the watch is switched on, the user connects the watch to the Linea+ app, downloadable from the Android Google Play Store and iOS Apple App Stores. Once done, the user can add and link their trusted contacts.

