If you’re watching your data allowance or will be offline for an airplane flight, you are spoiled for choice of Android games that you can play without access to the Internet.

There are thousands upon thousands of Android games in every genre, so the biggest challenge is to identify the ones that are really worth your time.

Alcatel recommends some great games across a range of genres that you can play offline once you’ve downloaded them. Some need to be purchased, but many are free to play.

Here are 10 great Android games you can play offline:

This is a wacky spin on the classic game where you play with completely random pieces. For example, think of starting out with eight knights, four bishops, and three pawns. Wonderful fun, whether you are a chess guru in the mood for a novel challenge or someone frustrated by the traditional game.

Alto’s Odyssey is the follow-up to the critically acclaimed Alto’s Adventure. It’s an easy to learn, difficult to master endless runner with an elegant one-touch trick system.

The Room transports you into a unique space that blends spellbinding visuals with intriguing problems to solve.

Number puzzle: Threes

A simple math puzzle game that offers endless challenges and fun from one mode.

Make your way to the bottom of the tower in this indie action game, where it’s up to the princess to beat the enemies and escape the dragon.

With three game modes to provide variety, this offline trivia game offers challenging general knowledge questions and facts that range from the mind-bending to the hilarious.

Ignite your high-speed career as a pro-racer across 100 cards and 100 circuits in Grid Autosport, engineered to deliver an irresistible mix of simulation handling and arcade thrills.

Move to the countryside and cultivate a new life in this open-ended farming roleplaying game. It offers over 50 hours of gameplay content and new mobile-specific features, such as auto-save and multiple control options.

Explore entire mountains in this open-world skiing and snowboarding adventure. Land the biggest cliff drops, freeride down a steep chute, clip the gates in a slalom track, stomp a perfect park run, or just explore the vast ski resorts,

Tile matching puzzle: Bejeweled Classic

Discover your perfect match with six breath-taking modes in this beloved gem-matching game, all while enjoying fantastic, updated graphics. Bejeweled is still the champion of the match-three genre, even after all these years.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter