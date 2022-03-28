Zoho Officially Announced as Platinum Sponsor for IoT Forum Africa 2022

Zoho Corp, the India-based global technology company, has officially been announced as Platinum Sponsor for the upcoming IoT Forum Africa 2022 event, the premier Internet of Things conference in Africa.

IoTFA 2022 will see over 600 delegates and 30 speakers made up of thought leaders, visionaries, and experts converging on 29 and 30 March 2022 at the Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa to share their profound knowledge of real-world IoT trends, challenges, and solutions.

IoT Forum Africa 2022 will also feature industry tracks with speakers discussing the potential impact of IoT including Smart Cities, IoT for Public Safety, Digital Transformation, Blockchain, IT Security, AI, Analytics, IoT Strategy, IoT Adoption and so much more.

During these sessions, there will be in-depth discussions on business growth opportunities with insights on IoT disruption and innovation in key industries.

Under the theme, “Enabling Enterprise Transformation with IoT”, IoTFA 2022 offers a platform for organisations to present their IoT solutions and brings together ecosystem-wide attendees, stakeholders, and investors.

Internet of Things Forum Africa 2022 will provide a unique opportunity to meet key players in the IoT marketplace.

Zoho Officially Joins IoTFA 2022 as Platinum Sponsor

With 50+ cloud apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting, and back-office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world’s most prolific software companies and has been around for 26 years.

Headquartered in Chennai, India, Zoho has a local office in Cape Town, South Africa besides offices across the United States, India, Japan, China, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates.

All of Zoho’s solutions, including its best-selling products like Zoho One, Zoho CRM, and Zoho Creator are built through years of deep R&D efforts, with an aim to deliver modern unified solutions that solve technical integration and implementation issues that businesses increasingly face today.

The company also works with local business networks like Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) to support South African businesses in their digital transformation journey by providing easy access to enterprise-grade technology.

Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. More than 75 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses.

How to participate in the IoTFA 2022:

Join as an attendee: Learn from some of the most powerful brands, mavericks, and visionaries that are setting the pace for change and driving disruption in retail.

Join as a speaker: Showcase your thought-leadership. Share your insights and experience. Shape solutions to critical business challenges.

Join us as an exhibitor: Reinforce your position as a leading provider of technology solutions.

For more information, visit www.iotforumafrica.com

