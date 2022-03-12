Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

Load shedding hits South Africa this week as users across the country scramble to understand their load shedding schedules.

Following this, two new digital solutions were released this week from TymeBank and Vodacom, and check out this list of four types of hackers you probably didn’t even know existed.

Find out more about this week’s top articles:

4. Stage 2 Load Shedding in SA – Why & For How Long?

Eskom’s rotational load shedding returned to South Africa this week, with the embattled utility announcing further methods to maintain its ailing fleet of power plants in spite of age and faults and stave off total blackouts.

3. What is V-Hub? Vodacom’s New Portal for SMEs

Vodacom Business has launched a new online portal to give advice and support to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across South Africa.

V-Hub is an online resource portal, specifically designed to help SMEs unlock their full potential as they embark on a digital transformation journey.

2. TymeBank Launches Medical Insurance App for South Africans

South Africa’s TymeBank has announced a new partnership with National HealthCare for affordable medical insurance to consumers, a product the digital-only bank is calling TymeHealth.

To the laymen, hackers are known as the bad guys of the internet, but it is way more than that, and there are many types of hackers that you probably have never heard of before.

Read on to discover 4 different types of hackers you probably didn’t know about.

