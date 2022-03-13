Top 5 Games to Look Out for in 2022

Gamers have a lot to look forward to in 2022 – what with the release of many highly anticipated titles and DLCs across all platforms. Whether you enjoy journeying through magical realms, wearing a superhero’s mask while administering vigilante justice to criminals, or exploring the furthest galaxies, there’s something for everyone.

Elden Ring

FromSoftware’s long-awaited action RPG drops players in the Lands Between – a gigantic medieval world home to ferocious, grotesque beasts, and the eternal Queen Marika with her offspring demigods.

But peace is only a dream as the Elden Ring, the source of the Erdtree, has been shattered, plunging the Lands Between into chaos and darkness. It’s up to you, armed with weaponry and magic, allies by your side and the choice of many paths on your journey, to stand up, fight, and become the Elden Lord.

Elden Ring was released on 25 February on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4/5, and PC.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Chaos, a malevolent force, reigns in the world of Final Fantasy. Players assume the role of Jack Garland, a man consumed by the desire to defeat Chaos and who, along with newcomer characters Ash and Jed, set out on a journey filled with light, dark, and a prophecy that our heroes may be at the centre of.

Players will also get to team up with friends thanks to a co-op online multiplayer mode.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will release on 18 March on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4/5, and PC.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

The city of Tokyo is a ghost town, literally. Every living resident has vanished, leaving a deserted metropolis occupied by spectral beings that answer to an evil entity.

Mastering powerful abilities along the way, players get to explore the dark alleyways, abandoned temples, and neon-lit downtown streets, while trying to work out how to save the city and its inhabitants before it’s too late.

Ghostwire: Tokyo will release on 25 March on PlayStation 5 and PC.

Starfield

From the creators of the Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises comes a game that takes you to the stars and beyond.

Starfield lets create your dream spacefarer, donning a spacesuit and stepping aboard one of many rocket ships to explore the constellations, coming across colourful characters and the residents of the Settled Systems, all part of an epic quest to uncover humanity’s greatest secrets.

Starfield will release on 11 November on Xbox Series S/X and PC.

Gotham Knights

Bruce Wayne, the Batman, is dead. The streets of Gotham are in need of a saviour, and not just one, but four have stepped to take over the Bat’s duties.

Developed by WB Games, the studio behind Batman: Arkham Origins, Gotham Knights lets players assume the role of Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood, with each character offering their own unique combat and playstyle, to work together to protect the city, while also trying to solve a mystery that permeates its underbelly.

Gotham Knights will release in 2022 on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4/5, and PC.

Edited by Luis Monzon

