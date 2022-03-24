Netflix Scholarship Applications Now Open for East African Students

Netflix, one of the leading entertainment streaming services in the world, has opened applications to the Creative Equity Scholarship Fund (CESF) for film and TV students in the Eastern African region.

The $1-million scholarship fund for sub-Saharan students forms part of Netflix’s global Netflix Creative Equity Fund launched in 2021 to be allocated to various initiatives over the next 5 years with the goal of developing a strong, diverse pipeline of creatives around the world.

The scholarship fund will cover the costs for tuition, accommodation, study materials, and living expenses at select partner institutions in Kenya where beneficiaries have gained admission to pursue a course of study in the TV & film disciplines in the 2022 academic year.

The Netflix CESF is targeted for rollout across the region in the academic year commencing in 2022 and in the East African region, Netflix will partner with HEVA Fund as implementing partner/fund administrator.

How it works:

The Netflix CESF is designed to provide financial assistance through full scholarships at partner higher educational institutions in Kenya to support the formal qualification and training of aspiring creatives from East African countries. The following East African countries will be eligible: Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and South Sudan.

The fund will be available to students who have obtained admission to study in various film & TV-focused disciplines, for the 2022 academic year, at the following partner institutions:

Africa Digital Media Institute (ADMI)

Kenya Film School (KFS)

KCA University

Kenyatta University

United States International University Africa (USIU)

Applications are now open and can be accessed on the application portal. Applications will be accepted up till 22 April 2022 at 23h59 EAT

Students interested in applying for scholarships for the 2022 academic year will be able to find additional information, application criteria, and a list of partner higher education institutions (HEI) on our fund manager and advisory partner, HEVA Fund website.

The Netflix CESF – which has already launched in Southern Africa for film & TV studies in partner institutions in South Africa – will also benefit students from other parts of Africa – particularly West and Central Africa. Fund administration partners for the West and Central Africa regions will be announced, along with the call for applications, in due course.

Edited by Zintle Nkohla

Follow Zintle Nkohla on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter