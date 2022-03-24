MultiChoice Hikes Prices of DStv & GOtv in Nigeria – Here’s By How Much

MultiChoice has increased the monthly prices for its DStv and GOtv packages in Nigeria, according to an announcement on Tuesday. The same announcement claimed the cause of the price hike was the rising costs of inflation and business operations.

“In light of the rising costs of inflation and business operations, we have had to review the price of our packages to keep delighting our customers with great entertainment, anytime and anywhere,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday seen by Punch.

The South African satellite entertainment group said that the price of its DStv packages will now cost depending on the package chosen:

DStv Premium – N21,000

Compact + – N14,250

Compact – N9,000

Confam – N5,300

Yanga – N2,950

Padi – N2,150

Business – N2,669

Xtraview + PVR Access Fee – N2,900

The new prices for the GOtv packages are:

GOtv Max – N4,150

GOtv Jolli – N2,800

GOtv Jinja – N1,900

GOtv Lite – N900

According to MultiChoice, the new prices for both DStv packages and GOtv packages will come into effect from 1 April 2022. The group says that customers who pay on or before the new price commencement date (before 1 April) would still be eligible to pay the old price.

MultiChoice seems set on making the transition as simple as possible and has said that “…customers who pay consistently on time (before their due dates) for a period of 12 months would also be eligible to pay the old price.”

Also, “Customers who pay for 10 months upfront on the new price will get the 11th and 12th month free,” the company said.

MultiChoice Settles Tax Dispute with Nigerian Authorities

MultiChoice recently settled a long-ongoing tax dispute in Nigeria. The Group reached a settlement agreement of $4.4 billion with Nigerian authorities.

Last year, Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) had ordered banks in the West African country to freeze MultiChoice’s banking accounts and recover $4.4 billion for an alleged breach of agreements.

MultiChoice appealed the matter and paid a $19.4 million deposit towards the claim, which it insisted was not an admission of guilt. The company maintained that it had always conducted its business in Nigeria lawfully, News24 reported.

