According to an announcement from Chinese multi-tech Huawei, the Huawei Watch GT 3 series has been launched in South Africa.

The flagship series includes some of the most impressive smartwatches on the market: Huawei Watch GT 3.46 mm, Huawei Watch GT 3.42 mm, and the Huawei Watch GT 3 Runner.

All the watches are powered by HarmonyOS 2.0 to deliver a more powerful and convenient user experience.

One of the most impressive features that health and fitness fanatics might find interesting on this new flagship is the TruSeen 5.0+, a heart rate monitoring technology. Huawei says this technology offers substantial upgrades in heart monitoring accuracy and is able to keep track of your heart rate, even in situations where your heart rate changes quickly such as when swimming, running and skipping, and so on.



The Huawei Watch GT 3 Series smartwatches also provide continuous, real-time, and accurate SpO2, sleep, stress and menstrual cycle monitoring.

Another noted feature that the flagship comes with is the ability to act as a personal trainer. Huawei says that its Huawei Watch GT 3 series records and analyses your workout data and intelligently identifies and adjusts the training intensity of your workouts based on your athletic ability and goals.

It also comes with an upgraded workout monitoring feature that consists of over 100 workout modes, including 18 professional workouts, 12 outdoor workouts and six indoor workouts.

The Huawei Watch GT also hosts customisable features that act as health and fitness assistants, AI Running Coach and Healthy Living Shamrock. The AI Running Coach creates a weekly training plan, which is automatically adjusted based on previous performance. And Healthy Living Shamrock, on the other hand, has been designed to meet your daily health needs — by personalising the settings. You can receive regular reminders about drinking water, practising mindfulness, going to sleep on time, exercising and staying positive.

The Huawei Watch GT 3.46 mm has a battery life of 14 days. The Huawei Watch GT 3.42 mm, on the other hand, can run for 7 days.

Huawei says that their smartwatch wearable flagship also supports third-party apps that help manage other aspects of your life besides fitness and health, such as work, travel, gaming, and entertainment.

