Huawei Finally Launches its First Foldable Smartphone in SA

On Thursday, Huawei launched its first foldable smartphone in South Africa, which has rear camera portrait selfie algorithms that boost low-light performance and preserve details and skin textures.

According to Hypertext, the device is up for pre-order online on 22 March 2022, just after the long weekend.

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition brings an all-new multi-dimensional hinge that enables the device to fold seamlessly in half, while still being ultra-slim and lightweight. Since the hinge is made of ultra-high-strength steel, you also don’t have to worry about its durability.

Highlights and Features

Huawei glorifies the P50 Pocket’s camera quality, mentioning that its camera system comprises a 40MP True-Chroma camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 32MP ultra-spectrum camera, a 10-channel multi-spectrum sensor, and an ultra-spectrum illuminator.

The new HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition also features the True-Chroma Image Engine and HUAWEI XD Optics, like the HUAWEI P50 Pro, and all these features come together to create images that look realistic and rich in detail.

While taking selfies with the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition, you can also use the main camera for the “best-looking” shots. The rear camera portrait selfie algorithms boost low-light performance and preserve details and skin textures.

When you unfold the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition, a 6.9-inch fully flat screen welcomes you, one that has a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz.

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition smart cover screen displays notifications, schedule, calendar, music, weather, and the camera, and is interactive. It can also be customised through a variety of themes.

