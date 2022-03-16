Petrol Might Be Rationed in South Africa, Energy Department Warns

The department of energy and mineral resources has warned that petrol will be rationed if the war between Russia and Ukraine persists.

According to Daily Maverick, the department of energy and mineral resources department appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy on Tuesday, where the focus was high fuel costs and their effect on South African consumers.

Central Energy Fund, on the other hand, released mid-month data that shows that South Africa could be hit with more petrol hikes in April.

The data cover the period from 2 March 2022 to 14 March 2022. The data report shows increases for both petrol and diesel vehicles owners, amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, according to Broad Media.

The estimated price increase looks like this:

Petrol 95: increase of R2.27 per litre

increase of R2.27 per litre Petrol 93: increase of R2.19 per litre

increase of R2.19 per litre Diesel 0.05%: increase of R3.12 per litre

increase of R3.12 per litre Diesel 0.005%: increase of R3.26 per litre

increase of R3.26 per litre Illuminating Paraffin: increase R2.66 per litre

Fuel prices have been high since Russia launched an attack on Ukraine. Russia faced bans on exports including crude oil, which Russia is a lead producer of.

Tseliso Maqubela, deputy director-general in the department, said that if the Russian crisis worsens, South Africa will have to consider restrictions on how much petrol motorists will be allowed to purchase. In other words, petrol might be rationed in SA.

“We may reach a point where we then say you can fill up 50 litres, and that’s it, per visit. But we are not there. I want to emphasise: we are not there. We don’t think we will get there,” Maqubela said.

The energy department is also considering imposing quotas on diesel exports and prioritising exports to Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) members.

“Because we have to make sure our country has sufficient stocks. But then we are able to supply our immediate trading partners in the Sacu countries,” Maqubela added.

Another thing that Maqubela suggested is that people should consider working from home to help circumvent the problem.

By Zintle Nkohla

