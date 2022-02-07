Kenya: Nokia appoints Pius Ang’asa as Country Manager

Nokia has appointed Pius Ang’asa as Country Manager for Kenya. He will be the primary interface with local authorities and government and be responsible for establishing and leading the Country Sales Committee (CSC) to foster Nokia’s business in the country across all customer segments.

Rajiv Aggarwal, Market Unit Head of Central, East and West Africa (CEWA) at Nokia, said, “Kenya is a key market for Nokia in the region and we are determined to play a key role in the development and transformation of the telecoms industry in the country. We believe that Pius will play a critical role in this based on his vast experience and wish him all success in his new role.”

Commenting on the appointment, Pius said, “I look forward to working closely with the various players in the market to further strengthen the telecom network infrastructure to enable world-class broadband services and customer experience in Kenya. With Nokia’s comprehensive portfolio of products and professional services, we are committed to bringing advanced mobile, fixed, IP and optical network technologies with software capabilities and professional services for telecom operators and enterprises in the country.”

Pius holds a degree in Engineering from Moi University and MBA from the University of Nairobi. He has over 21 years of experience in the telecoms industry in different geographies and roles ranging from project management and account management. Pius joined Nokia in 2011 as an Account Manager on the Airtel account and is currently in charge of the Airtel accounts in Kenya, Madagascar, and Congo Brazzaville. In addition, he has had roles such as Branch Manager of Nokia Congo Brazzaville as well as a Country Management Team member for Nokia Madagascar.

Staff writer