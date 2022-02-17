Cameroon: CCA Bank, FSS Partner on ATM Services

FSS Technologies, a leading global provider of integrated payment products and a payments processor, announced today that Crédit Communautaire d ‘Afrique (CCA) Bank, a leading bank in Cameroon, has deployed FSS’ real-time multi-brand ATM Monitoring solution to help deliver an assured service experience to CCA customers in parallel with the management of operational costs. FSS is rapidly expanding its footprint in the African continent with a particular focus on West Africa and Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) markets. CCA Bank is the first in Central Africa to deploy FSS’ ATM monitoring solution for real-time management of its entire ATM network.

CCA Bank has operations spread over the 10 regions of Cameroon and is reliant on its ATM network to deliver remote banking services to customers. The ability to offer qualitatively superior services across a geographically distributed fleet of ATMs, especially in remote and hard to access locations is crucial to acquiring and retaining customers. A real-time operational intelligence solution, FSS ATM Monitor will provide CCA Bank deep visibility into the performance of its multi-vendor terminal network, cash consumable levels and transaction workloads for proactive services management. ATM Monitor automatically detects and alerts teams to potential performance impairment issues, enabling resolution before it impacts customers. Operations teams can receive real-time notification on-the-go over a mobile app or a web interface.

A comprehensive view of the ATM network helps CCA Bank improve internal operating and business efficiencies. By leveraging accurate insights into cash utilization patterns at a per terminal level, CCA Bank can optimize cash replenishment cycles and mitigate overheads by 10 and 15 per cent. Further optimal functioning of the network improves footfalls and transaction revenues for customers.

Commenting on the partnership, Alexis Megudjou, CEO of CCA Bank, said; “Our objective is to offer the best service experience 24/7 to our customers and the ATM infrastructure allows us to do this, being one of our most important customer self-service channels. Our cooperation with FSS, an experienced payments provider, will help us transform our ATM operations helping to reduce complexity and deliver an assured services experience to our customers. FSS ATM Monitoring solution meets our long-term vision of implementing best practices to simplify terminal management for our extended multi-vendor ATM fleet.”

Speaking on the partnership, Rishi Pillay, General Manager & Regional Head Africa FSS, said; “Globally ATM networks are evolving from being a transaction-centric channel to becoming a channel for building deeper engagement with customers. FSS is a leading ATM Monitoring solutions provider, and we monitor a wide estate of 40,000 ATMs globally to enable banks deliver a superior and consistent quality of service. We are proud to welcome CCA Bank to our rapidly growing portfolio of customers in the African continent. FSS ATM Monitor will help CCA Bank to achieve dynamic service assurance, driven by powerful analytics and automation, which brings significant revenue and productivity related gains.”

FSS ATM Monitor is easy to implement and supports switch-based monitoring and agent-based monitoring. The solution is device agnostic and leverages an advanced rule-based framework for cash management, incident management, terminal inventory management and remote service management. Rich visualizations into network typology combined with incident classification tools empower operation teams to precisely pinpoint and focus on high-priority incidents, reducing the meantime to resolve issues.