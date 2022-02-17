Ericsson launches IoT Accelerator Connect

IoT Accelerator delivers a reliable and secure cellular IoT platform that empowers communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprises worldwide to scale their IoT business across tens of millions of devices. Ericsson today launches IoT Accelerator Connect to bring this capability to enterprises and development projects of all sizes. With one click, Ericsson IoT Accelerator Connect provides enterprises with plug-and-play access to cellular IoT connectivity.

Difficult, complex and time-consuming integrations are often major challenges impacting the success of IoT projects. IoT Accelerator Connect addresses these challenges by transforming digital sales, automating business processes within the IoT ecosystem and serving user needs.

For enterprises: IoT Accelerator Connect delivers a unifying layer of packaged services to minimize complexity.

For developers: at their fingertips they have instant access to connectivity best suited to their specific use case, coverage and service level needs, as well as access to automated bootstrapping of both devices and data destinations. Within minutes, developers can use tools to scale – from one device to millions of devices seamlessly.

Devices can be connected at any time, including end-to-end device onboarding, with a cellular IoT-ready module instantly connecting the subscription to the customer’s network of choice. In addition, the solution makes it easier to connect devices to public cloud endpoints.

IoT Accelerator Connect advances digital transformation throughout the IoT ecosystem. Ericsson channel partners can onboard more enterprises with greater ease and grow their business. Module vendors can offer automatic connection of new powered-on devices called bootstrapping and hyperscale cloud providers can provide instant connections.

IoT Accelerator Connect includes the following integrated services:

IoT Accelerator Cloud Connect makes it easy for enterprises to automatically bootstrap and securely connect cellular devices to public cloud IoT endpoints such as Amazon Web Services and Azure.

IoT Accelerator Device Connect helps enterprises to quickly adopt cellular IoT connectivity by simplifying the deployment of IoT devices with pre-integrated eSIMs in the module, automatically localized to a CSP partner's network.

IoT Accelerator Connect Hub enables Ericsson partners to onboard enterprises with self-service by connecting to external digital channels. Enterprise developers can access self-service onboarding from participating partners and source coding immediately.

IoT Accelerator Developer Portal supports enterprise developers to build IoT applications on IoT Accelerator with the help of tutorials, tools and code samples, complementing the official documentation supplied by Ericsson.

IoT Accelerator Embedded Connect enables any solution provider to easily embed cellular connectivity into their solutions.

Kyle Okamoto, General Manager of IoT, Ericsson, says: “We’re proud to make it easier than ever before for enterprises of any size to instantly engage with, and benefit from, the world of IoT connectivity. By offering plug-and-play simplicity, Ericsson IoT Accelerator Connect marks a major leap in transforming access to IoT connectivity. This solution covers connectivity of devices, networks and clouds, while removing hurdles for enterprises, communications service providers, hyperscale cloud providers, resellers and module vendors, to accelerate the growth of their IoT businesses.”

