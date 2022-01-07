umlaut has awarded MTN Cameroon the Best in Test 2021

umlaut – now part of Accenture – has awarded MTN Cameroon the Best in Test 2021 mobile certificate for scoring an impressive 564 dots out of 1000 in a mobile network benchmarking survey to measure the mobile network in Cameroon.

For the extensive crowdsourced data analysis, 74.4 thousand users contributed 175 million samples in 6 months (W19 2021 to W42 2021). In the nationwide assessment, 80.3 % of the urban ‘build-up area’ and 90.9% of the ‘Population area’ were tested, which constituted a total area size of 42,619 km2.

MTN Cameroon excelled in 3 categories, including best in test, best-rated user download speed, and best-rated latency.

Click here to view the benchmark report.

Staff writer