Pay TV Company Secures AFCON Broadcast

Pay Television Company StarTimes Media has acquired broadcasting rights to the Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) TotalEnergies 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in sub-Saharan Africa.

StarTimes has been awarded pay-television and over the top (OTT) media rights to the tournament across all sub-Saharan Africa territories in English, Portuguese and African local languages.

StarTimes will broadcast all 52 matches live and in full high-definition through five sports channels as well as the platform’s online streaming service StarTimes ON.

While making the announcement, StarTimes Regional Marketing Director Mr. Aldrine Nsubuga noted that the broadcaster has already made elaborate plans that will see Kenyan subscribers enjoy the premium showpiece at the comfort of their homes which will include dedicated sports channels, match build ups and expert analysis.

“We are looking forward to an action packed tournament where as a broadcaster we have set in place efforts aimed at spicing up the live action which will include five dedicated sports channels, team and expert analysis towards ensuring our subscribers enjoy the whole tournament at the comfort of their homes,” noted Mr. Nsubuga.

The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations organized by the CAF will be played in Cameroon in the four-week-long tournament between 9th January and 6th February 2022 with the first match pitting hosts Cameroon against Burkina Faso.

StarTimes continues its partnership with CAF having successfully broadcasted the 2019 AFCON and the 2020 CHAN. The latest sports acquisition will now enable subscribers to watch African top players compete for the continental crown.

The TotalEnergies 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament has been expanded to 24 teams for the first time in its long history. Pre-tournament favorites include hosts Cameroon and defending champions Algeria.

Coached by former Portuguese international Toni Conceição, the Les Lions Indomptables squad blends veteran players like goalkeeper André Onana, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting with youngsters like Bordeaux’s Jean Onana and Ignatius Ganago, who plays for Lens.

Holders Algeria potentially has a much tougher task. They are in Group E together with Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone and Côte d’Ivoire, who have a formidable squad, headlined by: Franck Kessié, Nicolas Pépé, Wilfried Zaha and Sébastien Haller.

Three-time champions Nigeria’s Super Eagles face Guinea Bissau, Sudan and Egypt in Group D, with the Pharaoh’s undoubtedly being the biggest threat to Nigeria’s hopes of topping the group.

Other teams in the mix to land Africa’s greatest national soccer team honors are Ghana and Senegal.