World Mobile announces partnership with Zanzibar

World Mobile, who recently announced their plans to make low-cost, high-quality internet access available to all Zanzibaris, has signed a partnership with the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training in Zanzibar to provide free, unlimited internet to schools across the region.

World Mobile has already connected Forodhani, Benbella, Kiwengwa Schools which comprise more than 1,000 students, and has plans to connect 10 more schools by the end of January 2022. The target is to connect all schools in the region by the end of 2022. In addition to connectivity, World Mobile has installed some laptops for teachers and students. Roll out will be achieved through a close collaboration between World Mobile and the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training to install solar, telco and power equipment efficiently in schools.

Providing access at schools will also enable World Mobile to supply connectivity to the local areas around them, boosting the local economies. Revenues generated from this will benefit the schools directly as they become node operators on the World Mobile network.

Mr. Simai Mohammed Said, Minister of the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training in Zanzibar said: “We are proud to broaden the partnership between the Ministry and the private sector to enhance how we operate in a more digital world. This partnership will improve educational outcomes for our students, which will benefit Zanzibar for generations.”

RJ Katunda, World Mobile cofounder added: “By providing this connectivity to schools we will also connect the schools to the Ministry’s EMIS (Educational Management Information System) platform, which enables resource management to improve school effectiveness. This will improve how schools operate and will benefit students and teachers. We’re also pleased to give the local areas around the schools a boost with affordable, higher quality connectivity.”

Micky Watkins, CEO of World Mobile said: “World Mobile’s approach is based on the Sharing Economy where all those taking part will benefit from network’s activities. We are proud to show how this will work in Zanzibar for people generally and now for schools. We plan to expand our network into other areas including healthcare, all public spaces, airports, ferry terminals and the blue economy.”

Staff writer