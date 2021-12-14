Tunisia: Fujifilm, Ooredoo launch digital photo printing solution

Fujifilm, an international group founded in Japan, and

Ooredoo, Tunisia’s leading telecommunications operator, have joined forces to offer

the operator’s Tunisian subscribers an innovative digital photo printing solution.

Customers will be able to print photos at in–store kiosks by connecting to the My

Ooredoo app.



A digital solution focused on social media



Using their cell phones, Ooredoo Tunisia subscribers can select photos and print them

very easily in three different print formats: “vintage”, “square” or “postcard”.



All the subscriber has to do is select photos and formats, then finalize the operation by

paying for the prints with credit from their Ooredoo account. No bank card or cash

payment is required. A code is sent immediately via SMS, which allows the selected

photos to be printed in a few seconds at one of the 20 kiosks installed in Ooredoo

stores. The printing takes place on Fujifilm professional quality photo paper.



An innovative partnership



This useful service is being launched for the first time in Tunisia. It comes as part of

the leading operator’s strategy to diversify services for subscribers and to centralize

them on the My Ooredoo app.



“We are proud to collaborate with Fujifilm and to play a key role in the digital

transformation of Tunisia. As a leading telecom operator, with innovation at the heart

of our strategy, this partnership fits perfectly with our identity, vision and values. We

look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with our partners,” said

Mansoor Rashed El Khater, CEO of Ooredoo Tunisia.



As Ooredoo’s partner in Tunisia, Fujifilm builds on its strong expertise in photography

and its leading position in image processing.



“We are very pleased to announce this partnership with Ooredoo in Tunisia. Thanks to

our expertise in photography and image processing, we offer a new and innovative

experience to the operator’s subscribers. Through this alliance we hope to build a solid

foundation for developing new joint projects in the country. The partnership also

illustrates Fujifilm’s commitment to deploying new activities and offerings in Africa,

designed to meet the specific needs and uses of the region,” added Elliot Moreau,

Head of Africa at Fujifilm.

