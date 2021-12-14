Freshworks helps Africa’s leading media company MultiChoice deliver a modern employee and customer experience

Freshdesk helped increase satisfaction scores across 20 million Multichoice subscribers; while Freshservice streamlined internal employee IT support tickets

Freshworks Inc., a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, announced that African broadcasting and pay television company, MultiChoice Group (MultiChoice) , uses Freshservice® and Freshdesk® to create faster omnichannel customer support across IT and support teams for South African MultiChoice subscribers.

MultiChoice is the leading video entertainment company in Africa, with more than 21 million subscribers on the continent, and 8.9 million subscribers in South Africa.

“Our South African subscriber base has grown by almost 3 million customers (or 50%) over the last five years. Given this growth and the number of subscribers we support, we needed customer service and technology solutions that could help us track subscriber engagement history while providing an intuitive platform our agents would love to use” said Roland Naidoo, Executive Head of Customer Operations at ‎MultiChoice Group. “With the integration between Freshdesk and Freshservice, our agents are able to quickly escalate customer queries requiring cross-team support without toggling between two systems. Freshworks puts our most important stakeholders together in one interface. Further to this we were able to set Customer Level metrics and not just simple process metrics like Service Levels.”

MultiChoice selected Freshworks’ customer engagement software to build unified customer records across all communication channels. Using Freshdesk, MultiChoice can bring together disparate customer touch points such as walk-ins, call, chat, email, and social media to be visible within a single help desk system, the golden thread being the customer.

This has resulted in increased first call resolution and helped improve customer satisfaction scores. By using Freshworks products, the company estimated a savings of $2.8 million US dollars. Using the omnichannel construct we have been able to systemically drive down calls at 24% year on year and migrate customers to more digital channels.

The addition of the service management component for second line support using Freshservice gives MultiChoice the ability to further thread the customer problem or issue deeper within the organisation to identify root causes and simplify analyses.

MultiChoice plans to expand its use of Freshworks in combination with MultiChoice’s own technologies for deeper AI and chatbot assistance through predictive customer engagement.

“Freshsales suite will allow us to tap into real data sources across sales and marketing to quickly and efficiently expand our support operations, while keeping an eye on future growth opportunities.

“The customer journey is not a simple or easy one to conceive, thread and execute across the business. Freshdesk helps us pull together a unified customer record together into one customer service view for IT and support teams with the ability to integrate with just about any other service capability,” said Naidoo.

About MultiChoice Group

MultiChoice Group (MCG or MultiChoice), which listed in the Main Board of the JSE on 27 February 2019, is one of the fastest-growing video entertainment providers globally, delivering entertainment products and services to 21.1m households across 50 countries on the African continent. Its track record of more than 35 years is reflective of a commitment to provide audiences with only the best local, sport and international content.

MCG’s strong partnerships with distributors, installers and telecommunication companies, along with its well-established payment solutions, competitive pricing and choice of viewership packages continue to secure its place in the global market, while also providing solutions unique to the African market.

Its direct-to-home (DTH), digital terrestrial television (DTT) and over-the-top (OTT) solutions enable the business to stay relevant and aligned to changing consumer habits while capturing new markets.

Content is at the very core of the business. MCG aims to deliver quality content anywhere, anytime and on any device through a comprehensive video entertainment offering at different price points. As pioneers in African video entertainment, MCG plays an important role in making information and entertainment easily accessible to Africans.

MCG aims to secure content rights in a manner that is cost-effective and reflective of the diversity of its audiences. Its substantial portfolio includes award-winning local content (a key differentiator in its service offering), a leading sports offering (including production capabilities) and access to international content, which is all shared on the group’s platforms: DStv, GOtv, Showmax, M-Net and SuperSport.

MCG has superior technology capability through the security solutions that Irdeto, its technology company, brings to the group. These solutions enable MultiChoice to protect its investment, create new offerings and combat cybercrime. With more than 50 years’ expertise in software security, Irdeto’s software security solutions and cyber services protect over 6bn devices and applications for some of the world’s best brands.

About Freshworks

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. We do this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global offices to serve 50,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For more information visit www.freshworks.com.