Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

Fintech news was popular with our readers this week as Capitec launched a new QR-based payment solution and Adumo announced a major acquisition. Altron appoints a new managing director and internet via balloons comes to Zanzibar.

Find out more about this week’s top articles:

4. SA Payment Group Adumo Acquires Fintech Startup SwitchPay

Adumo, one of South Africa’s largest independent payment processors, announced it had acquired SwitchPay, a South African startup providing alternative payment services to merchants and retailers, for an undisclosed amount.

3. Capitec Launches New Free QR-Code Payments in South Africa

Capitec is expanding its digital offering with the launch of Capitec Pay Me, a new solution enabling its clients to generate a personalised QR code on the bank’s app to receive payments immediately and securely from other Capitec clients.

2. Altron Security Appoints New Managing Director

Altron has appointed Andrew Whittaker as its new Managing Director of Altron Security with effect from 1 December 2021. Whittaker takes over from Marius Agenbag, who is retiring.

World Mobile, a London, UK-based mobile network provider, is launching a unique hybrid mobile network supported by low altitude platform balloons in Zanzibar, as it plans to roll out its innovative service providing reliable mobile internet to more people at a lower cost throughout the African continent.

By Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter