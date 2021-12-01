Altron Security Appoints New Managing Director

JSE-listed technology company Altron has appointed Andrew Whittaker as its new Managing Director of Altron Security with effect from 1 December 2021. Previously Executive: Services and Business Development at Altron Security, Whittaker was responsible for sales, business development, marketing, and services management, Whittaker takes over from Marius Agenbag, who is retiring.

Whittaker has been with Altron Security (previously Ubusha) since 2001 and has over 26 years of technical, management and industry experience. This positions him well to drive the long-term growth strategy of Altron Security which recently acquired LAWtrust from Etion.

“Security is one of our strategic growth pillars. We provide customers with one-stop-shop in identity security and digital security. Andrew has the right credentials to lead Altron Security into the next phase of its growth and development. He will ensure continuity and change in the execution of Altron Security’s growth strategy,” said Altron Group CEO Mteto Nyati.

According to Altron, Whittaker has worked extensively with information technology architecture, information security, risk management, audit, and information technology stakeholders to help close the gap between business strategies and information security initiatives.

“I am pleased to be heading up one of Altron’s growth drivers at a time when security is becoming pivotal to digital business,” said Whittaker, who will also be joining the Altron Operations Committee and the LAWtrust board.

