Exclusive Networks Acquires Cyber Specialist to Establish Sub-Sahara African Presence

Exclusive Networks, a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, has completed its acquisition of Networks Unlimited.

Networks Unlimited is a major regional value-added distributor serving 38 national markets in Africa with cybersecurity and infrastructure solutions. The acquisition establishes Exclusive Networks’ first presence in sub-Saharan Africa, expanding its global footprint and providing new opportunities for vendor and reseller partners both within the region and around the world.

“This is the perfect acquisition for us in Africa – I’m pleased to welcome Networks Unlimited into the global Exclusive family and believe this brings a host of benefits and opportunities to all our partners,” said Jesper Trolle, CEO at Exclusive Networks.

“There are strong synergies in our cultures, value propositions and vendor portfolios, which extend our global partnerships with Fortinet, SentinelOne, F5 and many others. As well as filling in more of the global map with Exclusive Networks’ presence, we see enormous potential in the broader African market that we can now serve from offices throughout the continent and our regional logistics hub in UAE, and which complements our established business in North Africa.”

Networks Unlimited has been a consistent and influential presence in the African IT distribution landscape for over 27 years, with deep partner links and established cybersecurity expertise. Headquartered in South Africa with further operations in Kenya and Mauritius, it transacts with partners throughout a total of 38 African countries including Nigeria and Ghana.

The company’s Managing Director, Anton Jacobsz, and the two co-founders, Craig Copeland and Wayne Bird, will remain shareholders and they will continue to manage the company together with The Love Trust, the company’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) partner in South Africa. Following the acquisition Exclusive Networks Africa will remain a Level 1 B-BBEE company.

Networks Unlimited will operate under the Exclusive Networks brand once integration work has completed, which is expected in early 2022. The company will form part of an enlarged Middle East & Africa (MEA) region headed by Regional Director, Nathan Clements.

“This is great news for our staff and all our customers and partners. It’s not the end of our journey, but the beginning of an exciting new chapter where we can accomplish so much more with the global reach and resources of Exclusive Networks,” said Anton Jacobsz, Managing Director. “I look forward to working closely with colleagues across the region to extend our partner offering, particularly around services, and to continue the high standards our customers are accustomed to.”

By Staff Writer.