This Week’s Top 4 Google Searches Across Africa

Google Trends publishes the top searches for every day of the week and covers 4 African countries in which it sees the most activity, namely Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

The top search trends from along the week provide an interesting insight into the minds of each country, what captivated users the most, and what they are showing the most interest in.

This week, football again dominated Google search bars across the continent, with the exception being the local government elections in South Africa.

Here are this week top 4 Google searches across Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, and SA:

“Atalanta vs. Man United” – Nigeria: 200K Searches and “Manchester United” – Kenya: 100K Searches

Tuesday saw the match between Atalanta and Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League. Man United took a point from Atalanta in the league after two “magnificent” goals by newly signed striker Cristiano Ronaldo, taking the sides to 2 all.

“Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid” – Egypt: 500K Searches

Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid 2 – 0 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening at Anfield stadium. Liverpool’s side saw two goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

“Election Results” – South Africa: 500K Searches

South Africans went to the polls on Monday 1 November to vote in the local municipal elections. The results of which have kept South Africans on their toes for a whole week.

For the first time ever, the African National Congress (ANC), the party that brought democracy to the country, has lost its majority support down to 46.05%, followed closely by the Democratic Alliance (DA) at 21.83%, then the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) at 10.42% of the vote.

While the largest political parties suffered losses, except for the EFF, smaller parties like the Inkatha Freedom Party, VF Plus and brand-new Action SA have directed significant support from the likes of the ANC and the DA towards themselves.

By Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter