FNB Introduces Zapper QR Codes to Its Online Payments in SA

FNB has announced that its banking customers and RMB Private Bank customers can now use the Scan to Pay feature on their banking Apps for secure, contactless payments at Zapper enabled merchants across South Africa.

Zapper is the latest payments QR Code provider to be enabled via FNB Pay. All FNB and RMB Private Bank customers can conveniently scan QR codes from the major QR code providers in South Africa using the Scan to Pay feature on their banking App.

Raj Makanjee, FNB Retail CEO, says, “As leaders in digital innovation, we are consistently looking to provide customers with a wide selection of digital payment options through FNB Pay as secure and convenient alternatives to cash. Customers want the liberty to choose and switch between various payment options that complement their digital lifestyles. In the past 12 months alone, we have experienced a 725% growth in FNB Pay enabled digital payments volumes, with continued growth month-on-month.”

Jason Viljoen, Head of Digital Payments notes that “For the quickest and most convenient way to access the Scan to Pay feature on the FNB and RMB Private Bank Apps, customers can easily set up a Scan to Pay widget or shortcut from their FNB and RMB Private Bank App on their device home screen.”

“Leveraging innovative features such as widgets and shortcuts enable our customers to fully realize the speed and convenience of digital payments” adds Viljoen.

“We remain committed to providing helpful digital payment solutions that advance convenience and safety for our customers. Over the years, we have remained at the forefront of digital innovation, while empowering customers with the power of choice. We are delighted with the rate at which our customers continue to embrace our digital payments solutions,” concludes Viljoen.

