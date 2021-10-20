Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Launch Date Revealed

Xiaomi has announced today that it will reveal the latest model of its Redmi smartphone series, the Redmi Note 11, on 28 October 2021 in China.

Redmi, the smartphone sub-brand of Xiaomi, says it will unveil the Note 11 series, meaning that more than one model will be revealed. The company hasn’t said how many smartphones the Note 11 series will include, but rumour has it will be two – the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11 Pro.

GSMArena reports that the company shared a few posters on its Weibo account (a Chinese microblogging website) – the posters reveal a punch-hole display and a triple camera setup near the rear of the device. The smartphone will also possibly ship with volume controls on the right-side frame and a headphone jack placed on the top of the phone.

The Pro variant is expected to ship with a Dimensity 920 SoC, 120Hz OLED screen, and a 5,000 mAh battery, which will charge at up to 67W or 120W.

The regular Note 11 variant is expected to also pack a 5,000 mAh battery, but rumours state that it will only go up to 33W instead of 67W or 120W seen in the Pro model. It will have a 120Hz LCD but no OLED, and will run on a Dimensity 810 chip with two storage options – 6GB RAM/128GB storage or 8GB RAM/128GB storage. The Pro version is rumoured to have a third storage option above those two – 8GB/256GB storage.

No info yet on when the phones will launch across Africa, but it will probably be sometime early next year.

By Luis Monzon

