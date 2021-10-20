umlaut Has Awarded Ooredoo Algérie the Best in Test 2021/09

umlaut – now part of Accenture – has awarded Ooredoo Algérie the Best in Test 2021/09 mobile certificate for scoring an impressive 572 dots out of 1000 in mobile network benchmarking survey to measure the mobile network in Algeria.

For the extensive crowdsourced data analysis, 257.9 thousand users contributed 315.5 million samples in 6 months (W14 2021 to W37 2021). In the nationwide assessment, 96.1% of the urban ‘build-up area’ and 98.4% of the ‘Population area’ were tested, which constituted a total area size of 128.677 km2.

Ooredoo Algérie excelled in 3 categories, including best in test, best-rated user download speed, and best-rated latency.

Hakan Ekmen, CEO, umlaut Telecommunications, commented, “Congratulations to Ooredoo Algérie for being awarded ‘Best in Test’. Congrats to Bassam Al-Ibrahim, CEO Ooredoo Algérie, and Timos Tsokanis, CTO Ooredoo Algérie and their teams for adding something on top in Algeria. Our top priority is to fairly and transparently assess the global digital infrastructure, to push its quality and performance with its benchmarks, and audit reports and certificates.”

By Staff Writer.